Marty Jannetty To Be Honored At The Gathering V In August

Marty Jannetty has been added to the list of guests to be honored at T-Mart’s The Gathering V this summer. PWInsider reports that Jannetty will be honored as part of the weekend’s annual banquet along with the previously-announced Wendi Richter, The Von Erich Family, and Angelo Mosca Sr.

The superticket guests for the Charlotte, North Carolina convention include The Godwins, Al Snow, Marty Jannetty, Tony Atlas, Reggie B. Fine, Jacqueline, The Glamour Girls, The Jumping Bomb Angels, Rod Price, Brian Adias, Jack Victory, John Tatum, John Nord, Raven, Heidi Lee Morgan, Misty Blue Simmes and Wendi Richter.

You can find out more here.