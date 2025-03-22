wrestling / News
Marty Jannetty Looks Back Fondly On Final Match Against Joey Janela In 2018
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
Marty Janetty’s final singles match was in 2018 against Joey Janela, and he recently looked back on the bout. Jannetty appeared on Buff Bagwell’s podcast and talked about the match and more. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On his match with Janela: “We’d had a match in Orlando, WrestleMania weekend, I don’t know, five years, six, seven years ago; but we had a hell of a match. I’m being 50, at that time, 59? And out there hanging with a 30, 25, 30-year-old, just doing… He’s doing pretty good too, he’s not just another guy that can arm drag; we had a hell of a match.”
On the status of his ankles: “It took about a year, and then I’m able to walk around and start doing things, bounce around.”
