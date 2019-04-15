Marty Jannetty Recalls His Short-Lived 2005 WWE Run, Talks Relationship With Shawn Michaels

– Marty Jannetty appeared on Wrestling Inc’s podcast discussing his brief return to WWE in 2005, his relationship with Shawn Michaels and more. Highlights are below:

On his WWE return in 2005: “We did the Rocker reunion that night before on Raw. They called me up and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in this?’ And I’m like, ‘Hell yeah.'”

On him and Michaels failing their synched kip-up: “He fell backwards and I had to put a hand down [laughs]. We had never ever missed that before.”

On being offered a WWE contract after that: “[Shawn] owns Vince… we don’t need to know why [laughs]. But John Laurinaitis, who was VP at the time, came up and said, ‘Vince liked you man so much. Sign this.’ And it was the biggest contract money-wise for me. It was nice and half-a-million. Then I had some legal problems come up later.”

On what he’s been doing since: “I do seminars now and I’ve had a couple of wrestling schools that have been successful…I’m trying so much to be in the movie industry because I’ve always said that my transition after wrestling…movies. We already have sort of an acting background. It’s crazy now that Vince can do that for you because he’s making movies.”

On Shawn Michaels causing problems for wrestlers trying to get into Hollywood after an appearance on Pacific Blue: “They did not like him and they cut all wrestlers off. Like nope…no more wrestlers. I don’t know what he did. The word was no more wrestlers because of how he was on set. Knowing Shawn, I’m like, ‘C’mon man. Damn, why’d you do that?'”

On his relationship with Michaels: “We’re good. Whenever we do signings and see each other, we hug up. Did you see Shawn jump Bret during the Hall of Fame thing [laughs]? We all thought if it wasn’t Shawn, he was up to it. The Big Event…we saw each other there and we hugged up. We’re good. He’s not the way he used to be. Excuse my language, but he used to be a d–k. But now with his religion and maybe older age, and he ain’t got no hair [laughs]. I don’t know what but he’s different. He’s good now and that’s all you can do – like a guy for what he’s become.”