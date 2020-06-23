wrestling / News
Marty Scurll Responds To Woman’s Accusation That He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16
Marty Scurll has issued a statement in response to a woman on Twitter accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2015 when she was only 16 years old. The woman claims that Scurll approached her at a party after an IPW show and propositioned her for sex when she was under the influence of alcohol, eventually walking her to her hotel and having her perform oral sex on him in the hallway outside her room. She adds that he tried to have sex with her as well, but a friend of hers interrupted and told him to leave. Her full story is below.
#speakingout MARTY SCURLL
He sexually abused me when I was 16 and intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/MolRM0j28I
— kitten (@mystickttn) June 22, 2020
In response, Scurll claiming he believes the encounter that the woman described to be consensual and legal, but saying it’s a problem if she was made to feel unsafe in the wrestling community. He also called on people to stop attacking the woman on social media.
— Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) June 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot
- Candice LeRae Issues Statement on Joey Ryan Sexual Misconduct Allegations
- Sammy Guevara Suspended by AEW, Sasha Banks Statement on Guevara Rape Comment, Guevara Apologizes
- The Undertaker Discusses WCW Telling Him He’d Never Draw Money, Being An Original Paul Heyman Guy, His 15 Year WWE Contract