Marty Scurll Responds To Woman’s Accusation That He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16

Marty Scurll has issued a statement in response to a woman on Twitter accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 2015 when she was only 16 years old. The woman claims that Scurll approached her at a party after an IPW show and propositioned her for sex when she was under the influence of alcohol, eventually walking her to her hotel and having her perform oral sex on him in the hallway outside her room. She adds that he tried to have sex with her as well, but a friend of hers interrupted and told him to leave. Her full story is below.

#speakingout MARTY SCURLL

He sexually abused me when I was 16 and intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/MolRM0j28I — kitten (@mystickttn) June 22, 2020

In response, Scurll claiming he believes the encounter that the woman described to be consensual and legal, but saying it’s a problem if she was made to feel unsafe in the wrestling community. He also called on people to stop attacking the woman on social media.