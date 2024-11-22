Mascara Dorada Says AEW Is a Great Company, Is Proud To Represent CMLL

Mascara Dorada is impressed with AEW, and is happy he can represent CMLL there. Dorada spoke with Pep Shop Collectibles and talked about getting the chance to appear in AEW and more; you can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On repping CMLL in AEW: “I think that as a company, I hadn’t been in an American company. I think it’s a great company. I’m impressed with all the production there is, he’s one of the things that impressed me the most. Arriving and seeing that you’re literally in a great show, it’s very motivating. Of course, it fills you with pride, knowing that you’re doing something right, and I think it’s a very good company that has been doing things very well. It has done great events, it did an event here in London that was packed. It fills me with pride knowing that they consider me, and what better than to go representing the best wrestling company in Mexico, which is CMLL. Wherever I go, I carry the CMLL flag high. So I’m glad to be one of the first to set foot in AEW, so I feel very lucky and grateful for the opportunity.”

On the fake match graphic that had him facing Konosuke Takeshita: “It is a great match. I think that if they had shown it to me, I saw it and said that it would be interesting to me too. He is a tank wrestler, he’s a monster that, with my skill and my agility, I can take advantage of him. But more than anything, he’s interesting. He’s a great fighter. I’ve also seen him wrestle, and he’s a monster.”