Mascara Dorada Would Love a Match With Will Ospreay

Mascara Dorada has a list of top stars he wants to face, including Will Ospreay. The CMLL star spoke with Pep Shop Collectibles for a new interview and during the conversation, he was asked which competitors he would like to face off with in the ring.

“There are many,” Dorada said (per Fightful). “I think that if I start thinking and mentioning them all right now, I wouldn’t finish because there are quite a few. Many very talented wrestlers that I would like to face, but one them I think is Will Ospreay. He’s a very tough, very agile wrestler. I think he’s a very complete wrestler, so I would like to face him. I would like to face Tiger Mask. I would like to face star-level wrestlers. I don’t know, I start to think about an MJF. It could also be a very interesting match, right?”

He continued, “There are a lot of talents. I would also like to go head-to-head with Daniel Bryan because I think he is a legend. So for me, it’s important to be rubbing shoulders with those types of wrestlers because that is how legends are made, how real wrestlers are made. So I think they are some of the wrestlers that I would like to face.”

Dorada is set to compete on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite along with Hechicero and Atlantis Jr.