Masha Slamovich To Compete In wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025

Masha Slamovich is set to be part of the wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 tournament. wXw announced on Sunday that the TNA Knockouts Champion will be part of the tournament, which takes place in March.

Slamovich joins a field of announced competitors that includes Michael Oku, Adam Priest, Joseph Fenech Jr., Ahura, 1 Called Manders, Psycho Clown, and Dragon Kid. The tournament runs from March 7th through the 9th, 2025.