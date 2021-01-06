wrestling / News
Match Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a match for next week’s episode of Impact. It was announced on tonight’s show that Karl Anderson will face Rich Swann in a non-title match on next week’s episode.
Swann and Anderson will be on opposite sides of the six-man tag team match set to take place at Impact Hard to Kill, which takes place on January 16th on PPV. Tonight’s show saw the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega get the better of Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns in a brawl that took place outside Omega’s camper at the Impact Zone.
