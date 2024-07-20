wrestling / News
Match Changed For Tonight’s Countdown to TNA Slammiversary
July 20, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced that a match has been changed for tonight’s Countdown to TNA Slammiversary pre-show. Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete, so KUSHIDA will now face Rich Swann instead. The Countdown kicks off at 7 PM ET, ahead of the main card at 8 PM ET.
.@TheJonGresham is unable to compete tonight. KUSHIDA will now go one-on-one with @RichSwannTNA on Countdown to #TNASlammiversary streaming LIVE & FREE at 7pm ET on TNA+
Subscribe to TNA+: https://t.co/7qa29ykLbb pic.twitter.com/YZXvgBLlqD
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 20, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Talks The Effects Of Chops, Questioning Spots Being Called During Matches
- Latest Update On Where The Motor City Machine Guns Are Expected To Sign
- Bruce Prichard Discusses The Inspiration For The Eugene Character
- Kevin Nash Says WWE Needs to End Braun Strowman Mowing People Down Around the Ring