wrestling / News

Match Changed For Tonight’s Countdown to TNA Slammiversary

July 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Slammiversary Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling has announced that a match has been changed for tonight’s Countdown to TNA Slammiversary pre-show. Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete, so KUSHIDA will now face Rich Swann instead. The Countdown kicks off at 7 PM ET, ahead of the main card at 8 PM ET.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNA Slammiversary, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading