Match Changed For Tonight’s Countdown to TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling has announced that a match has been changed for tonight’s Countdown to TNA Slammiversary pre-show. Jonathan Gresham is unable to compete, so KUSHIDA will now face Rich Swann instead. The Countdown kicks off at 7 PM ET, ahead of the main card at 8 PM ET.

