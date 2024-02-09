Matches Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube, below:

* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino

* Moose vs. KUSHIDA

* Jake Something vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. ABC

* We’ll hear from Ash By Elegance