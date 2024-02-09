wrestling / News
Matches Announced For Next Week’s TNA Impact
February 8, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the lineup for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube, below:
* TNA Digital Media Championship: Crazzy Steve vs. Rhino
* Moose vs. KUSHIDA
* Jake Something vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. ABC
* We’ll hear from Ash By Elegance
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on TNA Following Scott D’Amore’s Firing, Rumors on Why He Was Let Go
- The Rock Confirms Return to the Ring at WrestleMania 40, Addresses ‘Cody Crybabies’
- Update On Mercedes Mone Following AEW Big Business Announcement
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’