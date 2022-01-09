wrestling / News
Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. You can see the card below for the show, which airs tomorrow on YouTube:
– Jay Lethal & Sonny Kiss vs. Jaden Bower & Chris Bueller
* Nyla Rose & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Tina San Antonio
*FTR vs. Pat Brink & Myles Hawkins
* Leyla Hirsh & Red Velvet vs. B3cca & Notorious Mimi
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ryan Clancy
* QT Marshall vs. Zack Clayton
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Avery Good
* The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) vs. Kevin ‘KM’ Matthews & Joey Ace
* Dante Martin vs. Action Andretti
* Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & The Blade
