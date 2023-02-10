wrestling / News

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

February 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 2-16-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced for matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs.Rhino
* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Heath vs. Eddie Edwards
* Kenny King vs. Rich Swann
* Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA

