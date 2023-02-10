Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced for matches for next week’s episode. The company announced the following matches for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV:

* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Steve Maclin vs.Rhino

* No Surrender #1 Contender’s Match Qualifier: Heath vs. Eddie Edwards

* Kenny King vs. Rich Swann

* Chris Bey vs. KUSHIDA