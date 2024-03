TNA has announced matches for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following bouts for next week’s show, which airs on AXS TV and Ultimate Insiders on YouTube:

* Old School Rules: Mustafa Ali vs. Rhino

* Alex Shelley vs. Nic Nemeth

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Chris Bey

* Ash By Elegance vs. Xia Brookside