Matches Set For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

WWE has announced two matches for this week’s episode of 205 Live. The company announced on Thursday that Trey Baxter will take on Andre Chase on the show, while Valentina Feroz will face off with Amari Miller.

You can see the full preview blow for the show, which airs on Peacock/WWE Network at 10 PM ET/7 PM PT on Friday:

Baxter and Chase to battle in highly anticipated clash on 205 Live

A thrilling edition of 205 Live is set to be highlighted by a collision between Trey Baxter and Andre Chase, Malik Blade battling Boa, and Valentina Feroz seeking her second win in as many weeks when she takes on Amari Miller.

Baxter and Chase have each had a chip on their shoulder since being knocked out of the NXT Breakout Tournament in the second and first round, respectively. And in the aftermath of the eight-Superstar competition, both have experienced mixed results while competing on NXT and 205 Live.

Chase is attempting to snap a recent losing streak, and Baxter is seeking his second straight win after successfully teaming with Odyssey Jones on last week’s 205 Live, but which Cruiserweight will claim a monumental victory in Friday’s main event?

After battling back to earn an impressive win against Katrina Cortez last week, Feroz faces another difficult challenge from Miller. Like her opponent, Miller is 1-0 on the purple brand, having defeated Cora Jade two weeks ago.

Finally, Blade is set to make his in-ring debut with a matchup against Boa, who has flashed a frightening new mean streak ever since the formation of Tian Sha.

Don’t miss an exciting episode of the purple brand, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!