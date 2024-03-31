Matt Cardona Reflects On ‘Dream Match’ With Adam Copeland on AEW Collision

Matt Cardona battled Adam Copeland in a surprise appearance on AEW Collision, and he reflected on his history with Copeland after the match. As reported, Cardona appeared on the show and answered Copeland’s open challenge for the title. He posted to his Twitter after the match, writing:

“.@RatedRCope vs. Matt Cardona…my dream match…finally happened last night at #AEWCollision.

When I was in high school, Edge was one of my favorite wrestlers. I’d have matches with him (an invisible version) in my bedroom or trampoline.

Him reinventing himself into the Rated R Superstar made me an even bigger fan of his.

A couple of years later, @Myers_Wrestling and I made it to WWE but were drowning as The Major Brothers. We were about be fired. We had an idea to be Adam’s entourage…his Edgeheads. He didn’t need us but we certainly needed him. He took a chance on us, saved our careers, and changed our lives.

We went from sitting in catering about to be fired to wrestling guys like Undertaker, Batista, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, etc. We learned so much from working so close to Adam. Our first time at WrestleMania was being involved in the main event! I thought the next year at WrestleMania it’d be Edge vs. Hawkins vs. Ryder. That didn’t happen. LOL.

16 years (holy shit!) flew by so fast. Adam had to retire due to a neck injury in 2011. My dream match would never happen. Adam returns to WWE in 2020. I get fired from WWE in 2020. My dream match would never happen.

I’ve been busting my ass these past 4 years to reinvent myself. Adam is the Rated R Superstar and I’m the Self Made Superstar. I’ve been everywhere. I’ve wrestled everyone. When Adam joined @AEW in 2023, I knew my dream match was back on the table.

Last night in Canada, Adam had the Cope Open…an open challenge for his TNT Championship. I accepted. The fans didn’t forget the history. There was a HOLY SHIT chant on my god damn entrance. I may have lost but I learned even more from Adam from that match. It was a night that I’ll never forget. I finally wrestled my dream match.

Thank you Adam. Thank you @TonyKhan for the opportunity.”