– With Bray Wyatt currently sidelined with what’s reported to be a “physical issue,” it appears his prospective WrestleMania 39 opponent, Bobby Lashley, has commented on the event and who he will face this year. Lashley noted that he doesn’t care who he faces at WrestleMania 39, but he will not be denied a spot at the event, which drew a response from former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.

Lashley wrote last night, “I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.”

Later on, Matt Cardona tweeted, “My last @WWE match? & My First Match back? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #AlwayzReady” Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) was previously released by WWE in April 2020. You can view their tweets below.