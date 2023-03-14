wrestling / News
Matt Cardona Teases Stepping in to Face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39
– With Bray Wyatt currently sidelined with what’s reported to be a “physical issue,” it appears his prospective WrestleMania 39 opponent, Bobby Lashley, has commented on the event and who he will face this year. Lashley noted that he doesn’t care who he faces at WrestleMania 39, but he will not be denied a spot at the event, which drew a response from former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona.
Lashley wrote last night, “I’ve worked too hard to be denied. I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania. I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty.”
Later on, Matt Cardona tweeted, “My last @WWE match? & My First Match back? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 #AlwayzReady” Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder) was previously released by WWE in April 2020. You can view their tweets below.
I’ve worked too hard to be denied.
I will be ready to fight on the biggest stage of them all, #WrestleMania.
I don’t care who it is, somebody will feel the wrath of the All-Mighty. pic.twitter.com/os5kWLcatO
— Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) March 13, 2023
My last @WWE match?
&
My First Match back?
🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔#AlwayzReady https://t.co/ghRb3mkp2L
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 14, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Awesome Kong Being Released From TNA, The Use Of Blood In Wrestling
- Bruce Prichard On If Macho Man Had Any Concerns On Turning Heel In ’89, Tony Schiavone Joining The WWF
- Konnan Thinks Blading Is ‘Gratuitous’ In America Compared to Other Countries
- Indi Hartwell in Orange Bikini, Zelina Vega, Jacy Jayne Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week