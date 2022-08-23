Matt Cardona Wants to Face Bully Ray, Bully Ray Says Cardona Is ‘Ducking Him’

– Follwoing an exchange on Twitter with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (formerly Bubba Ray Dudley), Matt Cardona expressed interest in a matchup against him. Initially, Cardona was responding to comments made by Bull Ray while chatting with Steve Fall on NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count.

Bully Ray said on Cardona during the show, “Personally, I think Cardona’s ducking me because he talks a lot of **** on social media bout how he’s this hardcore guy just because he wrestles in garbage bag GCW, which is one of the worst ECW ripoffs I’ve ever seen in my life. And all of the sudden, he’s this hardcore guy?”

Matt Cardona later responded to the clip, “Come on @bullyray5150…everyone knows I’m an ECW ORIGINAL!” That prompted Bully Ray to respond, “You wouldn’t have lasted a day in ECW ’94-’99.”

Later on, Cardona tweeted, “There’s gotta be a promoter out there who would book Cardona vs. @bullyray5150 … Better have a big budget though………” You can view those tweets and exchanges below:

You wouldn’t have lasted a day in ECW ‘94-‘99 https://t.co/wq0O63nRxa — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 22, 2022