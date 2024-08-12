Matt Cardona Wins Wrestlepalooza Title At F1RST Wrestling Blood, Sweat, & Beers VI

Matt Cardona may be injured, but he is also the new F1RST Wrestlepalooza champion following the promotion’s Blood, Sweat, & Beers VI show. Cardona made an appearance at the show in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, answering the open challenge from Devon Monroe to claim the title. Cardona laid Monroe out with a chair to get the win.

Cardona, who has been out of action since April with a torn pec, noted that he won the title despite not yet being medically cleared.