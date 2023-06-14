– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy discussed working with Kevin Owens in ROH. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Matt Hardy on his role in the SCUM storyline in ROH: “The whole story behind all of this is that Steve Corino brought me in as like a heavy hitter in S.C.U.M. but it was not with Kevin’s knowledge. We did a promo which I love so much which was on Ring of Honor television. He said, ‘You know Steve I’ll tell you something, I’m cool with everything you’ve said and I’m cool with everything you’ve done. I’m cool with everyone you brought in except for one thing, and that’s that motherf***er right there.’ And I’m shocked and hurt and stunned by like, ‘me but why?’ That really kind of set the tone that you could see one of us had to go. One way or the other one of us had

to go, and ultimately it led up to us having a little bit of a little bit of a rivalry.”

On his match with Kevin Owens at ROH Best in the World: “I like that match a lot. People were very happy about it in Ring of Honor too. We had a lot of bells and whistles, and obviously there was like S.C.U.M. run-ins and we did tables and chairs and all that stuff too.”

On fearing he and Owens might upstage the Jay Briscoe vs. Mark Briscoe match on the card: “I remember, I love this line. Kevin said, ‘Oh no. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen these two fight they’re gonna be fine. They’ll kill it, they’re going to be fine.’ And I love that he was right, but I did I almost felt guilty that we did so much stuff before the main event with the world title. I loved working with Adam Cole when I did that stuff in ROH. I mean there were so many talented guys in ROH during that time, it was a lot of fun being there and it really kind of reignited my flame and love of wrestling.”