– During a recent Q&A edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy discussed never holding the Intercontinental Championship in WWE. He said the following wishing he could’ve held the title:

“I would have, yeah. Especially because the Intercontinental Championship had so much amazing WWE history and I would have loved to [have held the belt]. I would guess probably just more than anything, wrong place, wrong time. I was probably on the opposite brand or in some different program. I was never booked in a really strong Intercontinental Title program that would have worked in a blowoff match with me winning, so I guess maybe, you know, wrong time, wrong place.”

While he never won the Intercontinental title, over the course of his career, Matt Hardy became US Champion, European Champion, Hardcore Champion, Cruiserweight Champion, ECW Champion, WWE Tag Team Champion, Raw Tag Team Champion, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.