Matt Hardy, Tommy Dreamer and More Comment On Talk N Shop A Mania

The Good Brothers’ Talk N Shop A Mania is happening right now and several of their fellow wrestlers have commented on the show on Twitter.

Matt Hardy wrote: “Best of luck on #TalkNShopAMania tonight, @The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA! I’ll be watching your MAGNIFICENT MAYHEM, #GoodBrothers.”

Tommy Dreamer added: “Very cool to see the industry supporting #TalkNShopAMania Kinda what Good Brothers is supposed to mean Order @FiteTV”

You can see those and more responses below.

My last match with Vince Jr in New York was on PPV. Now my return to wrestling is of course on PPV…. it’s #TalkNShopAMania folks. Please do not proceed with this show sober. @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @azucarRoc @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/fkWoIUNHmC — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) August 1, 2020

I can’t believe I’m going to spend money on this shitshow. #TalkNShopAMania — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 1, 2020

Ugh…#TalkinShopAMania is gonna be the WORST PPV EVER!!!! And thats EXACTLY why you need to watch it. Gonna be talkin to @real1 bout this steamin pile of trash on Mon. 11amEST @BustedOpenRadio #GoodBrothers#Buuuuddaaayyyy https://t.co/siqvpMO0Zd — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 1, 2020