wrestling / News
Matt Hardy, Tommy Dreamer and More Comment On Talk N Shop A Mania
The Good Brothers’ Talk N Shop A Mania is happening right now and several of their fellow wrestlers have commented on the show on Twitter.
Matt Hardy wrote: “Best of luck on #TalkNShopAMania tonight, @The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA! I’ll be watching your MAGNIFICENT MAYHEM, #GoodBrothers.”
Tommy Dreamer added: “Very cool to see the industry supporting #TalkNShopAMania Kinda what Good Brothers is supposed to mean Order @FiteTV”
You can see those and more responses below.
Perfect, you’ll love #TalkNShopAMania then! https://t.co/noiatZ5195
— Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) August 1, 2020
Very cool to see the industry supporting #TalkNShopAMania
Kinda what Good Brothers is supposed to mean
Order @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ESSc7Bgh7H
— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 1, 2020
Best of luck on #TalkNShopAMania tonight, @The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA! I’ll be watching your MAGNIFICENT MAYHEM, #GoodBrothers. https://t.co/3BbFLvqZTy
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 1, 2020
Good luck to all them #GoodBrothers tonight #TalkNShopAMania https://t.co/z42Um6RL4C
— Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) August 2, 2020
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 1, 2020
My last match with Vince Jr in New York was on PPV. Now my return to wrestling is of course on PPV…. it’s #TalkNShopAMania folks. Please do not proceed with this show sober. @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA @azucarRoc @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/fkWoIUNHmC
— Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) August 1, 2020
I can’t believe I’m going to spend money on this shitshow. #TalkNShopAMania
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) August 1, 2020
Ugh…#TalkinShopAMania is gonna be the WORST PPV EVER!!!!
And thats EXACTLY why you need to watch it.
Gonna be talkin to @real1 bout this steamin pile of trash on Mon. 11amEST @BustedOpenRadio #GoodBrothers#Buuuuddaaayyyy https://t.co/siqvpMO0Zd
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) August 1, 2020
I’m watching #TalkinShopAMania are you????? pic.twitter.com/CNmRjDhZrN
— 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) August 1, 2020
I know man… Heard it’s the @TalknShop #TalkinShopAMania #theworstppvever #TalkNShopAMania It’s going to be about as bad as diarrhea. https://t.co/lRm5LjP324
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) August 1, 2020
This looks like it’s going to be the worst PPV of all time. I’ll be watching. #TalkNShopAMania https://t.co/Y2GxdaAZo2
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) August 1, 2020
. @TalknShop presents: TalkN’ShopAmania
Live on @FiteTV & PPV https://t.co/8ZT1jqdGNH…@MachineGunKA @The_BigLG @Myers_Wrestling @MariaLKanellis @RealMikeBennett @mexwarrior @HEATHXXII @roryfox_ @real1 @AlexKoslovCom @TheMattCardona @Willie_Mack @Rhyno313 @FlyinBrianJr pic.twitter.com/NIIiZHkhII
— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 31, 2020