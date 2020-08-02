wrestling / News

Matt Hardy, Tommy Dreamer and More Comment On Talk N Shop A Mania

August 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson Talk N' Shop A Mania

The Good Brothers’ Talk N Shop A Mania is happening right now and several of their fellow wrestlers have commented on the show on Twitter.

Matt Hardy wrote: “Best of luck on #TalkNShopAMania tonight, @The_BigLG & @MachineGunKA! I’ll be watching your MAGNIFICENT MAYHEM, #GoodBrothers.

Tommy Dreamer added: “Very cool to see the industry supporting #TalkNShopAMania Kinda what Good Brothers is supposed to mean Order @FiteTV

You can see those and more responses below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Talk N' Shop A-Mania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading