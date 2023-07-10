wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Gets Into Twitter Fight With Jim Cornette Over The Young Bucks

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Matt Hardy praised the match between the Elite and the Dark Order from Friday’s AEW Rampage. He later called out Jim Cornette and his podcast for not giving them the Elite the credit they deserve. This led to a Twitter fight with Cornette and host Brian Last.

Hardy wrote: “Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers.

Cornette replied: “Jeez, Matt, I could understand selling your soul for Rock & Roll, but selling it for Adderall? Even if you have to abandon your principles and verbally fellate these childish cretins for your check, leave my fans alone, it’s not their fault Tony’s not paying THEM enough to lie.

Hardy added: “Jeez, Jim, haven’t sold my soul, I’m sticking to my principles & telling truths. I feel morally obligated to do right by my friends, altho that’s probably foreign to you. I earn a check because I’m great at what I do & still employable. Keep on seeding dissension amongst fans with your schtick, it’s too sweet!

From there, Cornette’s co-host Brian Last stepped in and it devolved into name calling and Hardy bragging about his success. You can see the entire exchange below.

