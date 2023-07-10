Matt Hardy Gets Into Twitter Fight With Jim Cornette Over The Young Bucks

As previously reported, Matt Hardy praised the match between the Elite and the Dark Order from Friday’s AEW Rampage. He later called out Jim Cornette and his podcast for not giving them the Elite the credit they deserve. This led to a Twitter fight with Cornette and host Brian Last.

Hardy wrote: “Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers.”

Cornette replied: “Jeez, Matt, I could understand selling your soul for Rock & Roll, but selling it for Adderall? Even if you have to abandon your principles and verbally fellate these childish cretins for your check, leave my fans alone, it’s not their fault Tony’s not paying THEM enough to lie.”

Hardy added: “Jeez, Jim, haven’t sold my soul, I’m sticking to my principles & telling truths. I feel morally obligated to do right by my friends, altho that’s probably foreign to you. I earn a check because I’m great at what I do & still employable. Keep on seeding dissension amongst fans with your schtick, it’s too sweet!”

From there, Cornette’s co-host Brian Last stepped in and it devolved into name calling and Hardy bragging about his success. You can see the entire exchange below.

Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers. https://t.co/bM5GTIgmzZ — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2023

Jeez, Matt, I could understand selling your soul for Rock & Roll, but selling it for Adderall? Even if you have to abandon your principles and verbally fellate these childish cretins for your check, leave my fans alone, it's not their fault Tony's not paying THEM enough to lie. https://t.co/NBHipWh0eG — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) July 9, 2023

Jeez, Jim, haven’t sold my soul, I’m sticking to my principles & telling truths. I feel morally obligated to do right by my friends, altho that’s probably foreign to you. I earn a check because I’m great at what I do & still employable. Keep on seeding dissension amongst fans… https://t.co/OFURPVK3wX — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 9, 2023

I am great at what at do, Brian Least. I am great at pro wrestling. I am great at giving back & helping young talent. You’re just some asshole with an opinion & that opinion doesn’t mean shit in reality. But most importantly, just an asshole. https://t.co/iHoGASYDQR — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2023

You've been a great enabler, but you know your crap has sucked for years.

And that's Mr. Asshole, to you!

Toxic! https://t.co/sy3XRENy08 — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) July 10, 2023

Another shitty joke, must be your forte, Least! My shit’s good, your shit is shit, you toxic, bitchass asshole. https://t.co/Aoe0va6obl — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2023

Are you trying to convince yourself? Your work is shit. Stay home, no one will care.

You seem much more toxic than I am, with a track record to back it up.

I'm better at what I do than you are at whatever it is you are still trying to do.

– Mr. Asshole, to you https://t.co/IWnGKyrW6f — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) July 10, 2023

Don’t have to convince myself, my live reactions, paycheck & appearance fees solidify I’m good. I don’t know shit about you, nor care to. So keep doing what you’re good at, you goofy, bitchass asshole. I’ll do the same & you can continue to whine & cry about it like a baby. https://t.co/QEa65c1C0W — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2023

How dare you! You're way goofier than me.

You understand that you are the one whining & crying, right? Can you still comprehend that much?

Once again, you seem quite TOXIC! Is everything ok? https://t.co/Po0qWKMcwN — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) July 10, 2023

Me stating that you 2 constantly fuel a toxic culture isn’t whining, it’s just hard truths. You constantly moaning & bitching about me wrestling is whining & crying – Can you discern that or are you a mooncalf? I’m great, btw. Just did a huge Con in TN, have 4 beautiful kids,… https://t.co/fMF8ypf0eV — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2023

You crying again?

We call the bad shit bad

We call the good shit good.

You wouldn't be whining if you had produced anything in the last several years that we could have said anything good about. However, as you know, your work is shit.

Have you thought about talking to someone? https://t.co/kr32hnHKjm — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) July 10, 2023

I was in a mood & wanted to cook tonight. I’m glad you see through it, @AKAtomChild. What they say, their opinions, do not matter in reality. It’s only entertainment & horseshit. Like any other trolls online, I want everyone to remember that it doesn’t affect actual reality. https://t.co/Yvpul0sfuo — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 10, 2023