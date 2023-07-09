– In a post on social media, Matt Hardy praised The Dark vs. The Elite (The Young Bucks & Hangman Page) from last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage. The match saw The Dark Order pick up a huge upset win against The Elite.

Hardy wrote, “Dark Order vs The Elite was a fantastic match. It’s nice to see Dark Order earn such a well deserved spotlight. #AEWRampage The @youngbucks & Adam Page are extraordinary talents that will unfortunately get their flowers way later than they should.”