In a recent edition of The Chris Van Vliet Show, Matt Hardy discussed leaving WWE for AEW, wanting to do the Broken Matt character in WWE, why Dark Order works in AEW but wouldn’t in WWE, and much more. You can view his comments below.

On the decision to leave WWE for AEW: “It made the most sense. I could see in Vince and WWE’s mind – in Vince’s mind, he was ready to move me on from being a talent to working backstage and being a producer and to get back and teach other guys behind the scenes. And I’m very happy to do that a little later. But these last few years I have to do this physically, I wanna do it to the highest level I can. I wanna enjoy it. The whole reason I got into pro wrestling in the first place is because I loved the idea of becoming a pro wrestler. So I don’t wanna give that up right now. And then even though they offered to do other things after I expressed that was my concern, I knew in my head they’d already made up their mind how they see me as is. So I made up my mind that I needed to go somewhere else, and AEW was the best-case scenario because the Young Bucks – I’m great friends with those guys – and here’s there’s just such a refreshing creative liberty and creative freedom where you have input and you really have a hand in the direction of your career goes in.”

On not having the opportunity to do Broken Matt in WWE: “With WWE, it’s kind of like once in a while you’ll come up with an idea and they might roll with it. But if it’s not done their way – it’s just like if you really feel in your gut there’s something you can do and it’s gonna work and it’s gonna connect with people – you don’t always get the chance to do it there. Here in AEW, you’ll pretty legitimately get a chance. Especially if Tony [Khan] sees that you believe in that vision and you want to try it and attempt it. They’ll let it work.”

On why the Dark Order works in AEW but wouldn’t in WWE: “There were a lot of people that believed in the Dark Order, and if you’ve watched BTE, they’ve been like a featured act. The Young Bucks thought with these guys, it’s really gonna work, we’ve just gotta give it some time. We’ve gotta stay focused on them and continue the given path. And now it worked with that big match where Brodie Lee killed Cody and became the TNT Championship and running parallel to their super entertaining bits on Being the Elite. The Dark Order – that act has worked. That’s something that in WWE – if that act would’ve had an opportunity to be on screen – it would’ve been given up on a long time ago. Sometimes the course isn’t always direct – you go the right, you go to the left – but you have to stay focused on ultimately where you wanna get to it and continue to keep on trucking.

