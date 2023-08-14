Matt Hardy Isn’t A Fan of WWE Splitting Up The Usos

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy spoke about WWE’s recent storyline of splitting up the Usos, something he said he’s not a fan of. Jimmy Uso turned on Jey at Summerslam, which was followed by Jey superkicking Jimmy last Friday and ‘quitting’ WWE. Judging from his comments, it seems Hardy said this before last week’s Smackdown.

Hardy said: “You know, maybe they have something genius planned and it’s going to turn into a story that blows us all away, but in my opinion, I would have rather not seen Jimmy turn on Jey. I love the fact that the Usos have been such an important part of the story, I love the fact that they had each other’s back, I love that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go away from his brother and for Jimmy to come back; it’s very WWE-ish. Once again, I don’t know, maybe they have something that’s going to blow us away, I don’t know. But I wouldn’t have wanted to split The Usos. I think they were a great tag team, they’re most valuable when they’re together rather than feuding against each other. I would have rather seen Jimmy return and still have Jey’s back in some way and I don’t know where I would have taken the angle, but I wasn’t crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back with Roman.“