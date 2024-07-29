Matt Menard Says He’s Always Had An Interest In Doing Commentary

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Fightful), Matt Menard spoke about his role on the AEW Rampage commentary team, and how a commentary gig was something he was always interested in. Here are highlights:

On working on AEW Rampage: “It’s been awesome, it’s been awesome to know that you got that spot there every Friday night at 10 pm. I’m working with Schiavone and Excalibur depending on when we tape that show, sometimes we’ll tape on Saturday night the prior week. When that happens, the team will change but it’s been awesome. I always had a passion for commentary and announcing since I was kid so to be able to do that now on a full-time basis, it’s the absolute best.”

On what made him decide to want to do commentary: “Just watching sports I think. There’s something about an announcer or commentator who can take a moment and make it memorable and make it last and just burn it into your memory. Growing up watching hockey in Canada every Saturday night, there’s an announcer named Bob Cole, who unfortunately just passed away three or four months ago. He just had such a voice, I can hear it right now and I can do an impression but I’ll spare you. My old friend El Generico could do one hell of a Bob Cole impression. It’s the same thing with Jim Ross, everyone can do a JR impression. I think there’s something to that, it just cements it, it just hammers it home the moment that’s happening in front of you. It just gets hammered home by the announcer.”