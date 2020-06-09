Matt Riddle Responds to Booker T Saying He Needs to Wear Boots on Smackdown, Compares Vince McMahon and Conor McGregor’s Power Struts

– The Sun recently spoke to WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. During the interview, Riddle responded to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T saying that Riddle needs to start wearing boots after moving to the Smackdown roster. Below are some highlights.

Matt Riddle on Booker T saying Riddle needs to wear boots on the main roster: “I don’t know what’s up with this guy. He’s always got something to say. I’m not gonna wear shoes. I’ve been doing this stuff for a long time now, been doing it barefoot, pretty successful. I’m not saying there isn’t a toe injury out there. That could happen. But at the same time, you can say the same thing about my hands, like I don’t wear gloves or I don’t wear a mouthpiece so I’m gonna lose a tooth. It’s pro wrestling, it’s sports entertainment. It’s a crazy live show. Anything can happen, you know. So eventually, I might stub a toe. I might twist an ankle or I might break a finger. You know, I might lose a tooth, I’ve already lost a couple, things happen. You know, so, I mean (Booker), I respect you. But I’m probably still not gonna wear shoes bro. I’m sorry.”

Riddle on Vince McMahon’s strut vs. Conor McGregor’s: “Well, let’s be honest Vince is the originator, he’s the original and his bank account is probably way bigger than Conor McGregor’s. Even though Conor McGregor is the showpiece and he’s the fighter and he can create a lot of controversy and money but this is the original. But I’ll say this, Connor does it and then usually knocks you unconscious, or after vice versa, you know, so it’s a more intimidating walk.”