Matt Riddle Responds To Sexual Assault Allegations In New Video, Confirms Affair But Denies Abuse

As we’ve previously reported, Matt Riddle was accused of sexual assault last month, by wrestler Candy Cartwright. Riddle denied the accusations and claimed that Cartwright had been stalking him and his family for years. She later posted photos of them in 2019, one year after the alleged assault, in an attempt to deny his stalking claims. Riddle has now posted a new video to Twitter in which he responds to the allegations against him.

He said: “I’m going to make this quick. I have never, in my entire life, sexually assaulted a man, woman or anybody and that includes Candy Cartwright. I never sexually assaulted you. The story about that van trip and the driver being asleep and me forcing you to do stuff and hop on, whatever, is a complete lie, a fabricated story because you’re still mad.

You know why you’re mad? Because yes, you’re right. We had an affair. You have plenty of evidence of that. You know what? I never denied it because it happened. Do I want to talk about it? Do I really want to share about it ? No. It’s embarrassing because I feel like a real piece of crap cheating on my wife and doing that and now having to talk about it publicly, but I have to. We had a relationship. We had a fling. I started to get sad and depressed because I was lying to my wife so much to hide what I was doing and I was lying to all my friends because I didn’t want anyone to know. This is not something cool. I didn’t want to brag about it.

I tried to end it. I told my wife about you and us. I tried to end it. I blocked you. I blocked your social media. You then started using messaging apps, you kept coming. I blocked those. I got a new number. You got my new number and kept messaging me. You literally got on social media accounts for other companies, kept messaging me until I blocked them. Now, you have literally started harassing me, showing up to hotels, harassing my friends, ‘Where is he? Where is he? Where is he?’

At this point you have to realize that if you don’t think you’re stalking me or harassing me, you’re crazy and if you’re at home and you think that’s harassment, you’re crazy. At the end of the day, I’m not perfect. We did have an affair and I’m not happy about that. But, I never sexually abused anybody. I never sexually assaulted anybody. When I wanted to get out of this ‘relationship’, out of this situation, she said no and she kept pursuing me and harassing me and stalking me. Then, when she didn’t get in her way, she used the Speaking Out movement to try to ruin my career. Completely unacceptable. That’s all I really have to say. That’s the story.”