Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019
Last month, wrestler Cindy Cartwright accused Matt Riddle of physically assaulting her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him in 2018. Riddle’s attorney stated that Cartwright had been stalking Riddle and his family for years. In a new post on Twitter, Cartwright disputed that by posting a photo of herself and Riddle, claiming it was from last year.
She wrote: “This is crazy. It’s been two weeks and I’m still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I’ve been “stalking for years” then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows…”
This is crazy. It’s been two weeks and I’m still getting hate messages/threats and seeing stuff like this. If I’ve been “stalking for years” then why is this from 2019? This was also taken after I went to see him on an nxt loop and he got me tickets to two shows… https://t.co/UpnnZwrGU1 pic.twitter.com/4iZtwQx2Or
— Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) July 4, 2020
