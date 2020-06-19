UPDATED: Matt Riddle Latest Wrestler Accused Of Sexual Assault, WWE Issues Statement

UPDATED: CBS Sports reporter Adam Silverstein revealed that WWE has issued a statement on the recent sexual assault accusations against Matt Riddle.

WWE said: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.”

WWE statement on Matt Riddle allegations: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.” — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) June 19, 2020

Original: Wrestlers are being accused of sexual assault in the past couple of days after several women accused David Starr of rape. In addition to Starr, other alleged perpetrators include Ligero, Jordan Devlin, Joe Coffey and others. The latest name to come up is Matt Riddle, as a woman has directly accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex, after he choked her. Riddle is set to make his debut on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight.

She wrote: “I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout. Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to “hop on his dick”. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said “what if I just made you?” I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. It is never ok to put your hands on a woman, it’s also not ok to not listen when she says no.”

I’m posting this because I have been so sad for so long. I didn’t realize that what he did to me was not ok. I realize now, reading these other brave women’s stories, that I can’t be afraid anymore and I have to #speakout — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to “hop on his dick”. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020

incredibly uncomfortable in that setting ) When I said no, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me and said “what if I just made you?” I ended up giving him oral sex (praying someone wouldn’t wake up) to get out of having intercourse with him. It was incredibly humiliating. — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020