David Starr Accused Of Rape and Sexual Abuse, Says He’s ‘Not A Predator’

Independent wrestler David Starr, who has been notably standing up for things like a wrestler’s union, has been accused of abuse and rape.

A woman named Tori, who previously dated Starr, claims that ‘The Product’ abused her and other women. She also provided screenshots of conversations she had with him, including a lengthy open letter she sent him in a DM.

She wrote: “Speaking of being fooled, there are screenshots of convos w Starr coming to me confirming some things I’ve said for all the proof lovers who don’t believe women. I see you. He’s a sack of shit who mentally, emotionally, and sexually abuses his girlfriends. He kept old screenshots from 2016 to ever use against me if I were to speak up making me look angry and crazy. He has folders for several people. I don’t Lind [sic] posting my own screenshots. Here’s now an open letter to David Starr. What kind of piece of builds a case instead of apologizing to the girl you hurt? Sociopathic serial rapists/abusers. Just to be clear. I don’t want anything. You want to book him, book him. You like his wrestling, whatever. This is for me because for years while I was trying to heal, he told everyone who would listen that I was a crazy liar. Every woman who’s dealt with David Starr is tired. I already did come out better. Unfortunately I’m not the only one with terrible stories, I’m just the only one ready to post right now. This is so much harder to do than people think. No one wants to tell the world this shit. It’s embarrassing. Is David Starr still going to use the Aziz Ansari defense to raping your girlfriend? When allegations came out against Aziz, his defense was he didn’t know it was consensual. But what Max doesn’t mention is he did know because I wanted to talk about it. He told me I liked what he did and gave me the silent treatment for the rest of the day. A lot of my screenshots from those times are gone cuz obviously I was trying to heal and I didn’t want to be brought back to it. But I have some. I was manipulated into this relationship when he was still w his ex K and I was manipulated out of it. “I’m not letting you leave me” If he wants to post old screenshots of an angry confused woman going through a mental breakdown caused by it all, he can be my guest. I’m not ashamed.

We’ve all had that breakup where you don’t know why you’re being treated like that & you’re stuck w your own thoughts.”

Starr eventually responded to the allegations with a long open letter and a series of tweets, as well as screenshots of a long letter he meant to send to Tori but never did.

The tweets read: “I’ve done plenty of wrong in my life, especially regarding my relationships with my partners. I am not a predator, but I have been an emotionally immature dickhead to my partners. Here’s something I wrote about a week and a half ago since I’ve really began to introspect. To be clear, I am not a sexual predator, but I’ve been a dickhead to my partners. I’m owning up to that and taking this time to grow. I will not go on the offensive. I was a cunt to Victoria. I know I’ve been an emotionally immature dickhead to my partners, Victoria especially. I can’t take away the lying and cheating. I can’t take away the emotional and mental pain I’ve caused my partners and myself. I can make sure it doesn’t happen again. I’ve accepted my wrongs and whatever those consequences are, no excuses, but I am not a sexual predator. I did a lot research on the topic of “grey rape” after discussing with multiple victims of SA. In my letter I wrote to Victoria (never sent) on the same day I wrote the other message. Whatever happens next happens. I am not a sexual predator, but I am not ducking the consequences of my own immaturity. I need to grow up. I am truly sorry to every person I’ve disappointed and hurt. I will be better. I didn’t do what Victoria is accusing me of. I am not a sexual predator. I have been an awful partner. Even before all of this today, I had made peace with myself and began looking introspectively. Perception is reality, and I understand that. While these accusations are not actual reality, people will believe what they believe. I’m not entitled to a platform or to be believed. If this is the end of wrestling for me, that’s ok. I know I’m not a predator and I know the truth of this situation. I know that I’ve learned from my wrongdoings. There’s no sense in going on the offensive. No matter what I say, I’m the bad guy. No pity party. It is what it is. I’m gonna keep working on me so that I can be the partner i need to be to someone someday.”

And the letter he wrote added: “Over the course of my life I have grown & matured a tremendous amount, but when it comes to my personal relationships with women I have acted like a child.

With nearly every partner I’ve had, I have lied, cheated, lied about the cheating then repeated that cycle. When it comes to relationships with my partners, I am emotionally immature to say the least. This comes from a lack of self value. That lack of self value stems from a lifetime of parental issues amongst numerous other surrounding circumstances. This is no excuse for the lies, the cheating and attempts to manipulate my way out of the consequences but rather just to say that I’ve recognized where I’ve done wrong and why I continued those wrong & immature behaviors.

Since August 2019, I have been going to a therapist. It has helped me reach an understanding as to why I do these things to my partners and has helped me get to the root cause of my neediness, crave for external validation and my inability to be truly honest with my partners. Through therapy and other forms of self care, I am taking the steps so that I won’t put anyone through this again. That will only come through truly valuing myself internally, which I’m seeing now is a long and tough journey.

The existence of a mask has acted as a defense mechanism to not look introspectively. That lack of introspection is the reason why my behavior towards partners has continued. The strange dichotomy is that social media has also exposed me to ideas that have inspired personal growth in a myriad of other ways including my views on society, economics, politics and government. Regardless of that, my dependence on external validation has been detrimental to my own personal emotional development.

I’ve known that my actions would cause people around me pain, with my partners taking the brunt of the impact. I know those actions cause myself pain as well and creates unnecessary chaos in my life. I have been forced to come to these realizations. I am tired of being the way I am with my partners. There’s no other way around it other than to confront my issues head on and recognize that when it comes to relationships with my partners, I’ve been the bad guy. That doesn’t mean that my partners have been perfect or that I haven’t been on the receiving end of abuse. That doesn’t mean that my own lack of self value and my relationship with my parents haven’t subjected myself to attaching to other imperfect people. But in many ways I believe that my gaslighting behavior contributed to my partners’ trauma that caused lashing out. I have repeatedly apologized to my partners about hurting them and I sincerely meant those apologies. However, the apologies were never complete. The reason being was because of that lack of self analysis which has resulted in a repeating of the cycle.

By never taking the time to focus on me, I’ve acted like a teenage boy towards partners. Quite simply, I need to grow the f*** up.

I’m trying to do better and I don’t want to hurt anyone anymore.

I apologize to anyone who looks to me as a role model and anyone that I’ve disappointed.

Most importantly, I sincerely apologize to Jackie, Allison, Kali, Victoria, Bella and any other partners I’ve had for any and all torment I’ve put you through because of my own inability to mature and to love myself. You all deserved better than what I gave you.”

Starr is already facing repercussions, as Over the Top Wrestling in Ireland has stripped him of their top title.