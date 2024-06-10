Matt Riddle Reveals That He’s Been In Talks With TNA

Matt Riddle has been busy on the indie scene since he left WWE, and he says he’s been in talks with TNA. Riddle exited WWE in September of last year and has worked for NJPW, MLW and more since then. He spoke with Jurrrattt at River City Wrestling Con and talked about his potential future.

“WWE return, you never know,” Riddle said (per Fightful). “AEW, you never know. Right now, I work a lot with New Japan and MLW. I’ve been in talks with TNA. I’ve been in talks with everybody, to be honest.”

He continued, “Right now, I’m focusing on myself. I just had a child. I have a six-month year old son, plus three other kids. My twin girls are 14 and my other son is 11. I have quite the roster. I’m just focusing on that because the last decade or longer, I’ve been wrestling and training. I’ve been on the indies, and that’s basically what I’m doing now, but I get paid a little more, I get to do [appearances], and I get a little more time with my family.”

Riddle last competed at MLW Battle Riot VI on June 1st, winning the titular match.