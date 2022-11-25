Matt Sydal Praises Tony Khan For His Support After He Was Injured

In an interview with Wrestlingnews.co, Matt Sydal revealed Tony Khan’s reaction after he found out that Sydal got injured at a non-AEW event. Sydal dislocated his knee back in March. Here are highlights:

On Tony Khan’s reaction to the injury: “I’ll tell you what happened when Tony Khan found out what my injury was. He jumped up and hugged me because we didn’t need surgery. I mean, he’s as supportive as you could be, as encouraging as you could be. I mean, it was a setback. Everybody felt like it was taking the air out of a balloon when that happened. I feel like I have injuries haunting me left and right. But this time, it just made me more focused on coming back, made me more angry and it just lit that fire on me because I don’t have all the time in the world. I don’t have a huge career in front of me. I have 22 years behind me. But everything that’s left, every match that’s left, is going to be the best match of my life because I’m at my best right now and I’m putting out my best work.”

On leaving Impact for AEW: “That’s why I went to AEW. That’s why I left Impact because I wanted to go to AEW because I wanted to wrestle The Young Bucks again. I was really lucky. I got to have a match with me and my brother Mike against The Young Bucks. Mike and I also wrestled the Lucha Bros. I mean, we had a string of great matches, and then, unfortunately, Mike got hurt. He hurt his back on the Jericho cruise. We wrestled four nights in a row. It was crazy. But yeah, so I mean, coming back I was working with Dante Martin a lot, of Top Flight, Dante and Darius so you know, I mean, I love everything that’s going on in AEW. I watch every single match like a maniac. I am all in with AEW, but the beautiful thing is that AEW lets us share what we love with everyone around the world.”

On a possible cruiserweight title in AEW: “Yeah, I mean, we could just start going after the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title because that’s the New Japan title and I think it has one of the strongest lineages out of any championship in all of pro wrestling. So given that, I mean that would be an iconic belt to represent and to hold. But also if AEW started their own Junior Heavyweight division or Cruiserweight division, whatever you want to call it, that’s my division. I would be owning it, I would be on top of it, and people would be fighting for my spot because when it comes to Junior Heavyweight wrestling, like, since the first time I went to Japan, I was winning Junior Heavyweight belts. It’s just who I am. I’m not trying to be anything other than a guy who’s 5 foot 8, 165 pounds and ready to fight.”