Matt Taven Shares Picks For His ROH Mount Rushmore

Matt Taven was recently interviewed on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, and he discussed his picks for an ROH Mount Rushmore, Jay Brisco’s impact on the company, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Matt Taven on his picks for an ROH Mount Rushmore: “Cary Silkin, Delirious, I say there are no more important people than Cary Silkin and Delirious in the history of Ring Of Honor. So I wanted to put them in there somewhere. But it would be easier to just do wrestlers, then it’s like, Jay Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk. No, Samoa Joe. Maybe take out Punk and do Joe, Danielson, Briscoe, and Lethal. It’s so tough.”

On Jay Briscoe’s impact on ROH: “Jay Brisco from day one to the very end is the man there. When he was champion, I got to tell you there was nothing more badass than seeing Jay Brisco walk through the curtain holding that belt. It’s like, ‘man this guy looks like he could whoop anyone’s ass. That guy deserves to be champion.’ Him and Jay Lethal at Best In The World, Title for Title. That could be one of the best matches in Ring Of Honor history. That’s why both of them will be in my Mount Rushmore as far as wrestlers for Ring Of Honor.”