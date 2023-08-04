Matthew Rehwoldt On His Relationship With Simon Gotch, Possible Reunion

Matthew Rehwoldt and Simon Gotch teamed up in WWE as the Vaudevillains, and Rehwoldt talked about their relationship and a potential reunion recently. Gotch spoke with Haus of Wrestling for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with Gotch: “We’ve both talked about this in interviews before. When we were tagging in WWE, we weren’t super tight like some guys, like the FTR boys. Man, they’re basically brothers. Me and Seth [Lesser – Simon Gotch], it was like co-workers. Like, [we] got it done, ‘See you later,’ ‘See you next week,’ whatever it was. We weren’t super tight outside of the ring. So we’ve kind of just done our [own] things. Honestly, nobody had asked [us about reuniting]. We hadn’t even done any meet and greets, any signings together until somebody four or five months ago asked, and I was like, ‘I’m game if he’s game. Let’s do one.’ So we did. We’ve done two of those together, and while we were there, we was chatting it up.”

On a possible future reunion with Gotch: “[I told him] ‘Man, I don’t know. I haven’t bumped in so long. I don’t know if I’m in the right shape for it and everything like that.’ He goes like, ‘Dude, we don’t have to, like, do 20-foot ladder bumps and all this stuff. We can go out there one match at a time. You can have some fun. You don’t have to take any stupid bumps, I’ll take the bumps.’ ”