Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander Sign With WWE

PWInsider reports that Australian wrestlers Matty Wahlberg and Steph De Lander have signed with the WWE to be part of the NXT brand.

Wahlberg (real name Matt Farrelly) made his wrestling debut in 2017 and was trained by Madison Eagles and Robbie Eagles. He previously appeared in the Australian version of Survivor in 2019 and is considered one of the best wrestlers from the country. He announced that he was leaving PWA Black Label at their event It Started Out With A Kiss went off the air yesterday.

De Lander, meanwhile, also debuted in 2017 and was trained by Madison Eagles as well. She has been a part of PWA since the COVID-19 pandemic began but also previously appeared for Black Label Pro, IWA Mid-South and SHIMMER Women Athletes. She previously had a tryout at the NXT UK Performance Center in 2019.