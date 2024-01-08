Maven Says Taz Busted His Eardrums In His First Match

Maven’s first match was a painful one, as he recalled Taz busting his eardrums in the bout. The WWE alumnus was part of the first season of Tough Enough, and he recalled the painful encounter in a recent YouTube video where he was talking about “Dr. D” David Schultz infamously slapping John Stossel during 1984’s 20/20: Expose on Pro Wrestling.

“The very first match I ever had was against Taz,” Maven recalled (courtesy of Fightful). “The spot called for an open hand slap to which Taz hit me on the ear, busting my eardrums.”

He related it to the Stossel and Schultz moment as he continued, continued, “Granted, I was prepared for it. I knew it was coming, but John obviously wasn’t. He didn’t have any clue that any physicality was coming. Was Dave in the wrong? Of course, he was. I think, you know, the subsequent lawsuits that fell upon Dave and the WWE showed exactly how wrong he was, but I mean he did get his point across. I guess my only question for John Stossel would be, ‘After the first slap, what the hell made you stand there for the second one if you didn’t like the first one?'”