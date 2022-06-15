wrestling / News

Max Caster Says He’s Off AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Because He Had Too Many Potential Opponents

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Max Caster Image Credit: AEW

Max Caster says he was supposed to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door but won’t be because of “backstage politics.” The Acclaimed member took to Twitter on Tuesday to say quip that he had too many people from NJPW looking to face him, and the “backstage politics” meant no one will get that chance.

Caster wrote:

YO! LISTEN!

I was supposed to be on #ForbiddenDoor next weekend

However, too many NJPW roster members wanted to fight ME (the Best Wrestler Alive ™)

They couldn’t decide who would face me and backstage politics got in the way. Maybe next year!

#MicDrop”

Caster’s tweet comes as Andrade El Idolo and Lucha Bros are reportedly off the show due to their working for AAA. NJPW has an agreement with CMLL that has resulted in their talent being unable to work with AAA talent.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Max Caster, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading