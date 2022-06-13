wrestling / News

Lucha Bros, Andrade El Idolo Reportedly Not Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

June 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
It appears a few major stars in AEW will not be appearing at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, namely the Lucha Bros and Andrade el Idolo. Luchablog reports that according to sources close to the situation, Andrade was originally booked for the show but will not be appearing at Forbidden Door. The site has also confirmed that Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix won’t be appearing at the event.

Andrade had posted to Twitter on Sunday to say he is unable to work with NJPW due to “CMLL and AAA,” which Luchablog says “should be taken at face value.” CMLL has a working relationship with NJPW which has caused AAA talent to be unable to work with NJPW because of it.

