Maxxine Dupri Recalls Reaction To Getting Match With Rhea Ripley, Says It Was Pivotal For Her

Maxxine Dupri faced Rhea Ripley in the ring in December, and she recently recalled her shocked reaction to learning about the match. Dupri fell to Ripley in a short match, but one she feels was pivotal to her career as she said during an interview with Ring The Belle. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On her reaction to finding out she would face Ripley: “It was insane. I was just telling someone when I got the text that I had that match, I was waiting for the just kidding text. Like, there’s no way. Me? So it was terrifying that I was going to throw up. However, it was such a pleasure to get to work with someone who is so talented, has such an incredible presence.”

On the match itself: “I definitely jumped straight into the deep end, not fully prepared. However, I think that that match will always be a pivotal match in my career because that’s where it shifted, where I was like, okay, I have to change my training and I have to change what I’m doing. So that way I can have a better chance against her in the future. So I think that that was like a really pivotal moment for me and a turning point in my career.”