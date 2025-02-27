Maya World Says She Wants To Be A Minion For Athena

In an interview with Fightful, Maya World said that she wants to be a minion for ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and has asked her about it.

She said: “I’ve been trying. I annoy her [all the time]. I just saw her yesterday and I was like, ‘When can I be a Minion?’ I annoy her every day about it. It’s up to her. Why are you not adding me? I’m your number one student. Add me. She doesn’t want to right now, I guess. I don’t know what it is. I’m going to keep trying. The people want it. Tell her to make me a Minion. I told her I’m going to start a movement if she doesn’t, so she’s going to be annoyed into doing it. #WeWantMayaMinion.“