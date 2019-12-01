Mega Ran Says John Cena Is a Better Rapper Than R-Truth, Discusses His Relationship With Xavier Woods

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed rapper Mega Ran for the WINCLY podcast. Mega Ran was asked who was the better rapper between R-Truth and John Cena, discussed his relationship with Xavier Woods going back many years, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Mega Ran on his friendship with Xavier Woods: “Oh, we go way back. He contacted me because he wanted to use some of my music as an entrance theme while he was in FCW. He sent me some paperwork over to sign and it had WWE on the top of it,” stated Mega Ran who added that he wasn’t expecting that as he didn’t know WWE had bought FCW. Woods also told him about the idea of he, Big E and Kofi someday becoming a tag team in WWE. He had the whole thing laid out so far ahead of time. So, to see it play out on TV was amazing. I was like, ‘Well, doggone you said it.’ And there is The New Day. He was a visionary from the beginning. He’s always had awesome ideas and the determination to see it through which is the real hallmark of a winner, not only the ideas but the tenacity to hold onto tight to those ideas.”

Megan Ran on Xavier Woods’ recovery from his achilles tendon injury: “He seems to be good. This is probably the most time he’s spent at home since he started wrestling. So, this is definitely a new thing. But his spirits are high and he’s playing a lot of video games. He’s still able to go to conventions and record videos. He’s staying active. I think he’ll get back sooner than anyone expects. I will say that his spirits are super-high. I’m sure he wishes he could be out there with his bros, but I’m sure he’s also enjoying a little time away.”

Mega Ran on Xavier Woods’ talent as a rapper:“He told me years ago that he’d written a secret remix to one of my songs, Player 2. He’s like, ‘I actually wrote a verse to this’ and I’m like, ‘Get outta here.’ He goes, ‘It probably sucks but I wrote it.’ He let me here it and it wasn’t bad. That’s when the seeds were planted for me to think he could do this. It’s literally the same thing. Rapping is cutting a promo over a beat and knowing the cadence and rhythm. So, laying this song out for him was much easier than I thought. He knows how to give the right emotion at the right time and he knocked it out the park.”

Mega Ran on John Cena being a better rapper than R-Truth: “Cena, by far. If you can show me some R-Truth bars, I would love to hear it. His stuff is party stuff and there is an art to getting the crowd involved. That’s something I respect as an emcee – you’ve gotta get the crowd hyped. But you’ve gotta have some bars and some substance. You can’t eat your cake for dinner. You eat the cake after the meat and potatoes. I feel like John Cena is more meat and potatoes. His whole album is not bad. I don’t know if you’ve heard it, but it’s not bad.”

On the Usos/New Day rap battle: “I was blessed enough to be in the ring for that. Xavier hooked me up big time and said, ‘Stand by me. I’m gonna shout you out on camera.’ And he did and goes, ‘Mega Ran, hold my trombone.’ That was like the greatest moment of my life.”