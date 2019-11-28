Mega Ran Discusses the New Entrance Theme He Created for Kofi Kingston for WrestleMania 35, Why It Ultimately Wasn’t Used

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed rapper Mega Ran for the WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Mega Ran revealed he created a new entrance theme for Kofi Kingston to use at WrestleMania 35. However, it was ultimately never used. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Mega Ran on the WWE entrance themes composed by CFO$: “I like it a lot. I’ve been able to meet and hang out with CFO$ a few times on this journey. Those guys are super-talented and I love what they do and I enjoy the music. It’s one thing to hear it in a studio, but to hear it in a big stadium, it’s like, ‘Wow’ and it still sounds great. There’s an art to that and I respect it so much. I’m a big fan of it. Of course, there’s some I really love and some I love less. But for the most part, the music is so central to a Superstar becoming what they’re gonna be and they’ve done a great job with it.”

Mega Ran on his favorite WWE entrance themes: “Shinsuke Nakamura’s is amazing. I really like that. The classic themes really get me going like Goldberg and Ric Flair. Those are my absolute favorite. I also love The Fiend, the Bray Wyatt track and the way they remixed that. I love when there’s remixes like the new Sasha Banks with Snoop. Hearing really cool remixes that invoke the old theme but also bring something new, which is what I try to do with my music, is keep something old but also make it new.”

Mega Ran on a theme he created for Kofi Kingston for WrestleMania 35 that was never used: “I like it a lot. We had an opportunity for Kofi’s entrance at WrestleMania to create a new song. Unfortunately, it got turned down at the 11th hour as I think a lot of folks were scared to pull the trigger on a new theme at that moment. But I like the way it came out and I hope one day they consider it. But I think it’s time for a new theme. I do love it and it’s super-catchy, but it’s been five years which is a testament in itself as no tag team lasts five years… It doesn’t get booed or boring so I think they’ve got a formula. Maybe they know what they’re doing by sticking with it. You can’t turn down that pop, that guaranteed reaction. You’re running a risk of taking that away if you change it. So, I get it.”

On what his new theme for Kofi Kingston was like: “It was definitely not the same. It wasn’t something to dance to and was slow and brooding, ready for war. We were trying to invoke Kofi’s spirit and what he had to go through to get to the championship match and invoking his African roots. There were a lot of drums and it felt like a war scene, like a scene in Black Panther. It’s very different for The New Day so I totally understand to switch from clapping and pancakes and dancing to a war-tribe feel would be a huge change, even if just for one night.”