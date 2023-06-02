Megabyte Ronnie Talks Post-Retirement Possibilities And Obstacles

As previously reported, independent wrestler Megabyte Ronnie recently announced his retirement due to medical issues. Ronnie recently spoke with In The Weeds and shared some details about his career plans in the future (via Fightful). He expressed doubts that entering the management field would be sustainable but hoped that he could find a good fit in the industry for himself regardless. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On where his future plans lie currently: “It kind of hurts right now. I haven’t been able to really watch wrestling since I pulled out. It still hurts a lot to have this taken away. The issue with being a manager, and my friends have said this to me, if I go and be a manager I’m going to wind up being bigger than 95% of people who I’d be managing. I don’t know if that makes for a good look. I don’t know how many managers have been bigger than their clients. I still want to be part of wrestling. I think there’s a spot for me. I’m good with a microphone and I wish I would have gotten a microphone more in my career. Maybe I can do something like an interviewer. I look at something like RJ City is doing. A YouTube series or something like that. That’s something that interests me. I still want to be part of the world, I don’t know if a manager is going to be it.”