– During a recent interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE Superstar Melina said she wanted WWE to celebrate some other former Superstars more often. Melina stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Some ‘GOATs’ out there, like a Jazz or a Lisa Marie — [they] aren’t acknowledged. Even like Molly Holly, she should be acknowledged more than she has. Ivory should be acknowledged more than she has been.”

Molly Holly was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Ivory was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, has not yet been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.