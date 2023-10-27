Melina Recalls The Worst Injuries Of Her Career

Melina had her share of injuries in the ring, and she recently looked back on some of the worst in her career. The former WWE star talked about some of her notable in-ring injuries during her interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On her ACL tear: “It was off of something really small. It was during one of the live events for Raw, and I was doing my comeback in a tag match, and it was just one little pivot. So I hit a clothesline, and I think maybe I hit two, maybe just one. But it’s that one pivot, and I think my toe stuck, and it snapped during a turn, just a pivot… It’s like you feel all of the little strings in your tendons just… As soon as I felt that, I just knew, ‘Oh.’ And all of a sudden, I couldn’t take a step and just crumbled.”

On the worst injury of her career: “My broken ankle shattered in three pieces, so I think that hurt more than the ACL… I think I tore my MCL when I was in the U.K., and there was a flight back… Some guy was getting his luggage on the airplane, and he dropped his bag on my knee. And I was like, ‘Why would you do that?'”