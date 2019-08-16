Memphis Wrestling Legend Eddie Marlin Passes Away

– Eddie Marlin, who was a legend in the Memphis Wrestling scene, has passed away. Randy Hales, a former Memphis wrestling personality who had been helping care for the former promoter and wrestler, took to Twitter to announce that Marlin passed away this morning at 5 AM. Marlin had been moved to hospice care yesterday due to multiple organ failure.

Marlin had a lengthy wrestling career, competing in the mid-central territories and teaming with Tommy Gilbert, Ricky Gibson and Tojo Yamamoto. He held the NWA Southern Tag Team Championship three times (twice with Gilbert, once with Yamamoto), NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with Gilbert and Gibson, and NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship once with Gilbert. He began working with Jerry Jarrett, his son-in-law, in Jarrett’s Continental Wrestling Association and appeared on screen as the General Manager and serving as the face of the company. Marlin was Jeff Jarrett’s grandfather.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Marlin. He will be missed.