Mercedes Mone and AEW Partner With Crunchyroll For Exclusive Merchandise

Crunchyroll has announced that it is teaming up with AEW and Mercedes Mone for exclusive merchandise. The collection includes an anime design for Mone as she dives with a meteora. The announcement reads:

Crunchyroll x Mercedes Moné

Crunchyroll is teaming up with international wrestling legend and culture-shifting powerhouse Mercedes Moné! Bridging the worlds of anime, athletics, and anime-loving athletes, this collab celebrates reinvention, empowerment, and making your entrance look like it’s the main event, every time.

In her own words: “This collection represents how I envision myself as an anime hero, and I’m excited for fans to see not only that, but how much anime influences my everyday life… anime has helped me find my inner superpower.”

Now she’s channeling that inner superpower straight into Crunchyroll Exclusive pieces for fans who are ready to turn heads and turn the page.