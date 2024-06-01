Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Chose to Join AEW

– While speaking to Dean Muhtadi (aka former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley) for TMZ Sports, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed signing with AEW and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mercedes Mone on AEW: “We just celebrated five years this past Sunday and AEW is just legit, changing the game in wrestling. It’s the first competition for WWE in a very, very long time. As you see, AEW is where the best wrestle. You have me at the greatest of all time, the TBS Women’s Champion. You have Will Ospreay. You have Kenny Omega. You have Swerve Strickland. You have Willow Nightingale. I can just go on and on and on.”

On AEW’s roster: But you have such amazing, incredible talent. If there wasn’t an AEW, where would these people be? Where would I be? We are so thankful for AEW. Every single Wednesday, every single Friday, every single Saturday, people are just out there throwing it out of the park. We are just changing the game because we’re here. We want it. We want to do it. I’m here to make women’s wrestling so globalized here.”

On why chose to be a part of AEW: “The next thing on the table is Forbidden Door. So I’m trying to see who’s trying to be next for this. It can be somebody from Stardom, New Japan, CMLL. Just like the dreams here in AEW are just so endless. The opportunities are endless. I can do everything and that’s why I chose to be here.”

At last Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, Mercedes Mone beat Willow Nightingale to win the AEW TBS Championship. Later in the week on AEW Dynamite, she defended her title for the first time against Skye Blue.