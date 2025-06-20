Mercedes Mone Was Reportedly Willing To Lose To Athena, Note On Why Plans Changed

Mercedes Mone has not lost in AEW after being there for over a year, and currently has six different belts including the TBS title. However, it seems that she did want to lose at one point, but circumstances forced a change in plans. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mone wanted to lose to Athena during the Owen Hart Cup tournament, building to a rematch between the two in July at All In: Texas.

Instead, Mone won that match, then won the Owen Hart tournament and will now face Toni Storm at All In. Storm, meanwhile, was initially planned to face Mariah May again at All In. However, May decided to leave AEW and go to WWE instead (where she now wrestles as Blake Monroe on NXT).

Athena has since returned to Ring of Honor, where she recently took part in the Global Wars taping in Mexico. It remains to be seen if she will be part of All In next month, although she has expressed interest in doing so.